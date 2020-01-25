Presima Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Presima Inc. cut its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Presima Inc. owned about 0.05% of Easterly Government Properties worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEA. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,334,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after purchasing an additional 874,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,239,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 190,513 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. ValuEngine cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DEA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 386,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 268.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $24.33.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

