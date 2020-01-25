Prime-XI (PXI) Market Cap Achieves $3,655.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 87.3% against the U.S. dollar. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $3,655.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Prime-XI

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

