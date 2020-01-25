PRIZM (PZM) 1-Day Volume Hits $371,620.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $116.27 million and approximately $371,620.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,366.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.72 or 0.03738870 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003192 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00733367 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000485 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

