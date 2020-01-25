Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Progress Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

