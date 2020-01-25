Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is Presima Inc.’s Largest Position

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,400 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 12.0% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Prologis worth $71,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.15. 3,201,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,376. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

