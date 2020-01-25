Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.67-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. Prologis also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.67-3.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.39.

PLD opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52. Prologis has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 64.05%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

