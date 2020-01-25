Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Shares Down 6.4%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) shares fell 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.75, 1,928,830 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,754,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 142,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

