Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report $150,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $730,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 12.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 119.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 159,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,772. The firm has a market cap of $535.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

