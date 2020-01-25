PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.53.

PTC traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.05. 1,528,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PTC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

