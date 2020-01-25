PTC’s (PTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

PTC traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.05. 1,538,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,281. PTC has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PTC by 39.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

