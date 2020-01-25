Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PXS. ValuEngine raised Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of PXS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 21,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,536. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillips Gary 927,000 shares of Pyxis Tankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

