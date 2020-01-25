QChi Hits 1-Day Volume of $126,659.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, QChi has traded down 2% against the US dollar. QChi has a market cap of $967,442.00 and approximately $126,659.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi token can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,494,980 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

