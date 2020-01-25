Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.65.

QLYS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.75. 268,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,420. Qualys has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $945,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,307 shares of company stock valued at $24,327,971. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

