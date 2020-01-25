QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $68,427.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.05507631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127578 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15, $51.55, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

