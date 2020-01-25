Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. 572,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. Radius Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at $158,278,755. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

