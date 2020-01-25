Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.28.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 479,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.22. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,088 shares of company stock worth $7,217,345. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 32.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 74.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 107.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

