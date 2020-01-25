Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,240 ($29.47) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,450 ($32.23).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (up previously from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,468 ($32.47).

LON RAT traded up GBX 44 ($0.58) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,010 ($26.44). 55,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,085. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,094.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,171.36. Rathbone Brothers has a 1-year low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

