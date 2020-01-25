RealTract Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,811.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $7,811.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

