Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Coinrail and Kucoin. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.93 million and $24,508.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

