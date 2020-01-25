Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.64

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and traded as high as $108.87. Redcentric shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 1,980 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.30. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 million and a P/E ratio of -180.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Redcentric’s payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

Redcentric Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

