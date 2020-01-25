Reik & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,245. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

