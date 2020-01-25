Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Relx has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,526,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 126,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 440,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 878,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 729,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 278,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.