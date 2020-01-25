Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Relx has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $26.99.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
