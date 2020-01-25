REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.90

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 7933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.26.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

