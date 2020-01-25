Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.42.

REPL traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 86,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,024. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $575.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Jason P. Rhodes bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $412,735.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $2,543,000. Corporate insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

