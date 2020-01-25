Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Trading Up 6.9%

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.43, approximately 130,994 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $110.37 million, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 52.27% and a negative net margin of 205.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 55.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 303,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 33.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

