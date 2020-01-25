Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $10.50. Reshape Lifesciences shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 5,604 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Insiders bought 17,571 shares of company stock valued at $90,490 over the last quarter.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

