Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital cut Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $41,659,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,032,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,465,608.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total value of $1,744,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,288 shares of company stock worth $86,851,467. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of RH traded down $4.74 on Friday, reaching $221.11. The stock had a trading volume of 516,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day moving average of $176.28. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $243.67.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

