Reviewing Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nevro and RA Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 1 4 7 0 2.50 RA Medical Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Nevro presently has a consensus price target of $99.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.30%. RA Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 88.48%. Given RA Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than Nevro.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and RA Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -25.94% -46.35% -21.92% RA Medical Systems -797.11% -112.93% -95.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nevro has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RA Medical Systems has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and RA Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $387.29 million 10.00 -$49.21 million ($1.64) -76.13 RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 4.09 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.57

RA Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RA Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nevro beats RA Medical Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

