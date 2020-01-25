RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.91

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $6.36. RF Industries shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 834 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

In other RF Industries news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $60,780.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at $75,282.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,079 shares of company stock worth $238,706. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RF Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

