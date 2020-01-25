Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $25.54. 510,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 2.05. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,316 shares of company stock worth $4,302,777 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

