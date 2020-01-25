Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 857,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,252,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,351. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.