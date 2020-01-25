Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $251,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $564.82. 14,210,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,917,548. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $594.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

