Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 253.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

