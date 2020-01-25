Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 102,932 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3,027.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 102,932 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 22,448,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,402,874. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

