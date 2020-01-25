Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 8,369 Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of TapImmune worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MRKR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 335,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.01. TapImmune Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

Get TapImmune alerts:

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRKR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.