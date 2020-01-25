Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes Position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 103,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,244. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

