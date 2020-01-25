RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE RLI opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 19.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RLI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RLI by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in RLI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

