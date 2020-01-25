Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.01.
NYSE:RCI opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
