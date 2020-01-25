Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.01.

NYSE:RCI opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.55%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

