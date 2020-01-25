Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,255,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $292,935,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $271,375,000 after buying an additional 248,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

