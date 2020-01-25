Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.33. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $160.79 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

