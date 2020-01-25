Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $10.72 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $333.68. The company had a trading volume of 941,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,637. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.90 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.