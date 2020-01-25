Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 24.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Pool by 45.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Pool by 37.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Pool by 3.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $219.95. The stock had a trading volume of 167,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day moving average is $202.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $147.76 and a 52-week high of $228.19.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

