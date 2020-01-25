Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 251 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in American Tower by 136.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.52. 1,284,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $165.67 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

