Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $59.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

TCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,182,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 92,272 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

