Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Performer” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FEVR has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,533 ($20.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,015.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,141.68.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

