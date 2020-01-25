Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.13

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 383200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 219,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

