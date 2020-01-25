salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 6,251 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRM opened at $182.11 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.35. The company has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.28, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

