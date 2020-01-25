SaluS (SLS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,610.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00034356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $11,610.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052822 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073843 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,315.13 or 0.99917747 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.