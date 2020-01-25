SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

Shares of SCHYY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. 27,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,181. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.