Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

SASR stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 136,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

